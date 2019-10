ANKARA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish economy will experience positive growth in the third quarter and will grow around 4% in the fourth quarter, Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday.

Speaking to business people in the southeastern city of Malatya, Albayrak also said inflation may fall to around 8% in October and year-end inflation will hopefully be below targets. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)