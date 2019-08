ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales fell 17.5% year-on-year in July, the seventh consecutive month of declines, official data showed on Tuesday, with an economic slowdown and high mortgage interest rates still hitting the property market.

Turkey’s Statistical Institute (TUIK) said home sales totalled 102,236. In June, house sales had tumbled 48.6%, the deepest year-on-year fall in 2019. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)