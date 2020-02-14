Turkish house sales surge %55.8 year-on-year in January

ISTANBUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales jumped 55.8% year-on-year in January to 113,615 houses tmsnrt.rs/2qVw9jI, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday, leaping for a third consecutive month after the central bank slashed interest rates.
The central bank has cut rates by 1,275 basis points since July to boost a recovery from recession brought on by 2018’s currency crisis.
Sales with mortgages rose by 546% in the same period, official data showed. The institute said more than a third of sales involved mortgages.
House sales to foreigners climbed 23.3% in January, the institute said, with Iraqi citizens topping the list. Iranians, Russians, Afghans were the biggest buyers of Turkish properties following Iraqis, it said.
