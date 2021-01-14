Turkey house sales nearly halved as credit boom fades

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish housing sales fell 47.6% year-on-year in December to 105,981 houses, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Thursday, recording a fall for the fourth month in a row as borrowing costs rose from a summer low.

The data showed mortgage sales fell 70.9% and accounted for nearly 14% of the total.

In 2020 as a whole, house sales rose 11.2% from the previous year, driven by cheap loans extended to ease economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. A monetary tightening cycle began in the second half of 2020.