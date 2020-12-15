Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Turkish house sales cool further, down 18.7% in November

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: New buildings are under construction next to the Innovia 4 project of Yesil GYO, a Turkish real estate investment company, in the western Esenyurt district of Istanbul, Turkey, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish housing sales fell 18.7% year-on-year in November to 112,483 houses, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday, recording a fall for the third month in a row as borrowing costs rose from a summer low.

The data showed mortgaged sales fell 44% and accounted for nearly 22% of all sales. In the January-November period, house sales increased 21.5% from the same period last year and reached a peak in the summer, before a monetary tightening cycle began.

Reporting by Daren Butler; editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

