Turkish industrial production surges 11% in November

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish industrial output jumped a more-than-expected 11.0% year-on-year in November, data showed on Wednesday, expanding for a sixth consecutive month and underscoring the economy’s rebound from the initial coronavirus-related lockdown.

Month-on-month, industrial output increased 1.3% in November on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. In a Reuters poll, the annual growth in output was forecast to be 9.55%.

The first COVID-19 infection was recorded in Turkey in March and many factories halted operations soon after, leading to production falls of 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May, before a recovery started in June.