Healthcare
June 12, 2020 / 7:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Turkish industrial output tumbles 31% in April as coronavirus bites

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production shrank a much higher than expected 31.4% year-on-year in April, data showed on Friday, hit by a sharp economic downturn brought on by measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In a Reuters poll, output was forecast to fall 17%. Turkey identified its first COVID-19 case on March 11, and soon after imposed strict measures to slow the spread, with many factories halting operations. Output contracted 2% in March.

Month-on-month, industrial production was down 30.4% in April on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below