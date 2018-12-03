Downward trend in Turkish inflation to continue - Finance Minister

Market News
ISTANBUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Turkish November inflation data on Monday showed that a decline in inflation had begun strongly and the downward trend will continue, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak wrote on Twitter.

In comments after official data showed annual inflation fell in November from a 15-year peak, Albayrak said the impact of a rebalancing process was now being felt in inflation and the government expected to achieve the 2018 targets set out in its new economic programme. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

