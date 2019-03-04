Turkey's Albayrak sees significant inflation fall from summer

ANKARA, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday there will be a significant fall in inflation from this summer due to structural measures on food prices, and the goal of single-digit annual inflation will be reached sooner than expected.

Writing on Twitter after data showed annual consumer price inflation fell below 20 percent in February, Albayrak said February state sales of cheap vegetables had been successful in holding food prices down.