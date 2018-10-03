FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 8:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish inflation to converge towards target in Q4, Albayrak tells NTV

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation will converge towards government targets in the last quarter of the year, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday, after data showed consumer price inflation surged to a 15-year high in September.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Albayrak said concrete results of measures taken by the government will be seen in October data and the worst is now behind Turkey in terms of inflation. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

