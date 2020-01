ANKARA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s current account balance is set to follow a “moderate course” in the coming period, Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday.

Speaking in Ankara at the bank’s quarterly inflation update, Uysal also said the recovery in economic activity and improvement in sectoral diffusion will continue. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)