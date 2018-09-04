Turkey's Erdogan says inflation will go back down to single-digits - Hurriyet daily

ISTANBUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s double digit inflation, which hit close to 18 percent last month, will go back to single digits and Turkey will get through this period, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by Hurriyet newspaper.

Inflation jumped 17.9 percent year-on-year in August due to rising energy and food prices, official data showed, marking its highest level since late 2003. Turkey’s central bank said it would take action against risks to price stability. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Sandra Maler)