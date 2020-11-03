Double-digit Turkish inflation rises slightly

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s consumer price inflation rose to 11.89% year-on-year in October, data showed on Tuesday, in line with a poll forecast and well above an official target range around 5%, maintaining pressure for tight monetary policy.

The central bank unexpectedly held interest rates steady last month at 10.25%, below the level at which inflation has remained all year. Double-digit price rises and negative real rates have in part pushed the lira currency to record lows.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 2.13% in October, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 2.10%. In September, annual inflation stood at 11.75%.

The biggest sectoral rise was in clothing and shoes prices which rose 6.81% in the month, with food and non-alcoholic drinks prices climbing 3.03%.

In a Reuters poll of 13 economists, the median estimate for inflation in October was 11.90%, with forecasts ranging between 12.46% and 11.64%.

The producer price index rose 3.55% month-on-month in October for an annual rise of 18.20%, the data showed.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 hit a fresh record low of 8.4540 against the dollar after the data. It has tumbled 30% against the U.S. currency this year, the worst in emerging markets, leading to higher inflation via imports priced in hard currencies.

Prices have also remained elevated due to strong credit growth and rising food prices, leading the central bank to hike its year-end forecast last week to 12.1% from 8.9%.

Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said last week inflation should remain high through year end. Last month the bank surprised analysts expecting a rate hike, but it raised the top limit of its rates corridor to 14.75% to retain flexibility.

