Istanbul retail prices rise 1.47% in September

FILE PHOTO: People shop at a food market in Istanbul, Turkey, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey’s biggest city, rose 1.47% month-on-month in September for a year-on-year rise of 11.66%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Thursday.

Wholesale prices in Istanbul, home to about a fifth of Turkey’s population of 83 million, increased by 2.62% month-on-month in September for a year-on-year rise of 13.40%, ITO said.