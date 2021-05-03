Turkish inflation to top 17% in April, stay lofty all year

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey’s annual inflation rate is expected to rise to 17.3% in April due to a slide in the lira and only dip to 14% by year end, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, keeping up pressure for tight monetary policy as real yields continue to narrow.

FILE PHOTO: People shop at a meat store in Fatih district in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2021. Picture taken January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Economists marked up consumer price inflation expectations last month after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked the central bank’s former hawkish governor, Naci Agbal, in a shock move that sent the lira down 12% in a week.

The depreciation raises overall prices for import-dependent Turkey, and pushed producer price inflation above 31% in March.

The median poll forecast of 15 economists that participated stood at 17.30%, with estimates ranging from 16.70% to 17.58%.

Month-on-month, CPI was expected to stand at 1.80%, with forecasts ranging from 0.70% to 2.70%.

The central bank held its key rate steady at 19% this month and pledged to keep it above inflation, though it also removed a pledge from a month earlier to tighten further if needed.

HIGHER YEAR-END FORECAST

Analysts expect rate cuts just after mid-year and say that premature easing could further compress real yields on lira deposits, hurting the currency more.

The central bank is expected to raise its year-end inflation forecast, from 9.4% previously, when it publishes its quarterly inflation report on Thursday.

The median estimate of 11 economists in the Reuters poll for inflation at year-end stood at 14%, with forecasts between 15% and 11.60%.

New Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said last week that further rate hikes could harm the real economy, though he added that policy would remain tight.

Before taking the job, Kavcioglu had criticised the policy stance as harmful to Turkey and espoused the unorthodox view shared by Erdogan that high rates cause inflation.

Many foreign investors dumped Turkish assets when he was appointed for fear of quick rate cuts. Erdogan has fired three central bank chiefs in two years, eroding monetary credibility.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is scheduled to release April inflation data at 0700 GMT on May 3.