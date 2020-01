ANKARA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday the tendency for investment was recovering, including for small and medium sized firms.

Presenting the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Uysal also said he did not expect aggregate demand conditions to drive up inflation in 2020. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Ece Toksabay and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)