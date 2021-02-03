Turkey far from inflation targets, finance minister says

FILE PHOTO: Gulsen Yuce (L) shops at a bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Wednesday that the latest inflation figures showed Turkey was far from its targets, after annual inflation climbed more than expected to 14.97% last month.

“The figures announced show we are far from our inflation targets. We will never compromise on our measures to achieve the target,” Elvan said on Twitter. “Quality and sustainable growth is not possible without price stability,” he added.