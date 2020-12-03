Turkey says to use monetary, fiscal policies in harmony for price stability

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Thursday authorities will use fiscal and monetary policy tools in harmony to ensure price stability, after November inflation data showed prices had surged far more than expected.

Annual inflation stood at 14.03% in November, compared to a median estimate of 12.6% in a Reuters poll.

“We are working with all our power to minimise the impact of high inflation on our citizens,” Elvan said in a tweet, adding that food, oil prices and the lira’s decline had led to the higher-than-expected reading.