ANKARA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey’s biggest city, rose by 13.68 percent in 2018 and wholesale prices increased by 17.79 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Monday.

Retail prices dropped by 0.14 percent month-on-month in December, while wholesale prices in Istanbul, home to about a fifth of Turkey’s population of 81 million, increased by 0.58 percent month-on-month, ITO said. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)