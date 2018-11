ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey’s biggest city, surged by 3.47 percent month-on-month in October, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Thursday.

Wholesale prices in Istanbul, home to about a fifth of Turkey’s population of 81 million, increased by 0.36 percent month-on-month in October, ITO said. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)