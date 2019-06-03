Market News
RPT-Turkish annual consumer price inflation dips to 18.71% in May

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s consumer price index rose 18.71% year-on-year in May, official data showed on Monday, less than a Reuters poll forecast of 19.1% and down from 19.5% in the previous month.

Month-on-month, inflation stood at 0.95% in May, lower than a poll forecast of 1.3%. Annual inflation has eased from a 15-year peak in October of above 25%.

The producer price index rose 2.67% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 28.71%, the data from Turkish Statistical Institute showed. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)

