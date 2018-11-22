Tight Turkish fiscal policy to help curb inflation - finance minister

ANKARA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s tight fiscal policy will be the biggest contributor to the battle against inflation, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday, adding that economic activity would be below its potential level for the next two years.

Albayrak made the comments to a budget committee parliament. He said primary indictators pointed to an economic slowdown and rebalancing in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan Editing by Gareth Jones)