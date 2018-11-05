Market News
November 5, 2018 / 7:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey inflation surges 2.67 pct month-on-month in October, higher than forecast

ISTANBUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation surged 2.67 percent month-on-month in October, official data showed on Monday, higher than the 2.0 percent forecast in a Reuters poll and underscoring the sustained impact of a currency crisis on the wider economy.

On a yearly basis, consumer inflation spiked to 25.24 percent, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed, its highest level since the end of 2003.

Producer prices rose 0.91 percent month-on-month in October for an annual rise of 45.01 percent. (Reporting by Istanbul newsroom Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

