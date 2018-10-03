Turkey inflation surges 6.3 pct month-on-month in September, far higher than forecast

ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation surged 6.3 percent month-on-month in September, official data showed on Wednesday, far exceeding the 3.6 percent forecast in a Reuters poll and underscoring the deepening impact of a currency crisis on the wider economy.

On a yearly basis, inflation spiked to 24.52 percent, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed. That was the highest since the end of 2003.

Producer prices rose 10.88 percent month-on-month in September for an annual rise of 46.15 percent. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)