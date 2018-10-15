FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Turkey inflation to enter downward trend until year-end, finance minister says

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s inflation, which hit a 15-year high in September, will enter a downward trend for the rest of the year, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Albayrak also said Turkey’s economy would rid itself of the burdens of high inflation and interest rates through the measures the government has taken to combat surging consumer prices. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

