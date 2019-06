ANKARA, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday that the falling trend in inflation continued after consumer prices eased to a less-than-expected 18.71% in May, and added that Turkey will hopefully achieve its targets at the end of the year.

In a statement on Twitter, Albayrak said the May inflation data showed the “important decrease” in year-on-year consumer, producer and core inflation figures.