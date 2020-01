ANKARA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank needs to maintain a “prudential” policy stance, Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday adding that its current stance is in line with inflation targets.

Presenting the bank’s quarterly report, Uysal also said inflation is expected to converge gradually to the targeted level of 8.2% by year end. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)