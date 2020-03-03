Turkish inflation edges up less than expected to 12.37% in February

ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s consumer price inflation rose less than expected to 12.37% year-on-year in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday, climbing for the fourth consecutive month after a dramatic drop last year.

A Reuters poll forecast annual inflation would rise to 12.70% in February. In January, annual inflation was 12.15%.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.35% in February, compared to a poll forecast of a 0.65% rise.

The producer price index rose 0.48% month-on-month in February for an annual rise of 9.26%, the data showed. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)