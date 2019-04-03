Turkish March annual CPI inflation rises to 19.71 percent

ISTANBUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s consumer price index rose 19.71 percent year-on-year in March, official data showed on Wednesday, just exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 19.57 percent and February’s 19.67 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer price inflation stood at 1.03 percent in March, above a poll forecast of 0.92 percent. Annual inflation has eased from a 15-year peak of above 25 percent in October.

The producer price index rose 1.58 percent month-on-month in March for an annual rise of 29.64 percent. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)