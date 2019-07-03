UPDATE 1-Turkey's annual consumer price inflation falls to 15.72% in June, matches forecast

(Adds details, quote)

ANKARA, July 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s consumer inflation fell to its lowest level in a year in June thanks to a high base effect, giving the central bank more room to cut rates in coming months.

The consumer price index fell to 15.72% year-on-year, official data showed, almost matching a Reuters poll forecast of 15.74% and down from 18.71% in the previous month.

“The inflation outlook will allow the central bank to start cutting rates in the July MPC meeting,” said Erkin Isik, chief economist at QNB Finansbank, referring to a rates-setting meeting in three weeks’ time.

“But the deterioration in short term core inflation outlook and the possible increase in inflation next month will limit this cut to 100 basis points,” he added.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices fell 1.65%, marking the sharpest fall in the data set in June.

Month-on-month, inflation stood at 0.03% in June, slightly less than a poll forecast of 0.05%. Annual inflation hit a 15-year high in October above 25%, but later dipped.

The producer price index rose 0.09% month-on-month in June for an annual rise of 25.04%, the data from Turkish Statistical Institute showed. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans)