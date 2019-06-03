UPDATE 1-Turkish annual consumer price inflation dips to 18.71% in May

(Adds details, background)

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s inflation eased to a less-than-expected 18.71% in May, pushed lower by falls in prices for household goods and food, official data showed on Monday, as the economy grapples with the impact of last year’s currency crisis.

In the wake of the crisis, which erased nearly 30% of the lira’s value against dollar last year, overall inflation peaked at a 15-year high above 25% in October, before slipping to 19.50% in April.

Month-on-month, inflation stood at 0.95% in May, lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 1.3%. The producer price index rose 2.67% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 28.71%, the data from Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

Household goods prices fell 1.58% in May, while food and non-alcoholic drink prices dropped 1.18%, the institute said.

The largest rise was in alcoholic drink and tobacco prices, which rose 8.88%, it said. Clothing and shoe prices rose 4.09%.

The median estimate in the poll showed inflation is expected to stand at 16.0% at the end of 2019, slightly above the government’s estimate of 15.9%.

The central bank raised its policy rate to 24% in September for a total of 11.25 percentage points increase in 2018 to combat rising inflation.

The high borrowing costs combined with surging import prices hit economic activity, driving the economy into recession. Year-on-year, the economy contracted 3% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2.6% in the first quarter of 2019. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)