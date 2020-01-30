UPDATE 1-Turkish cenbank remains optimistic inflation will slide

(Adds policy context, comments, poll)

ANKARA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The head of Turkey’s central bank remained optimistic on Thursday that inflation will decline toward 8.2% by year end, allowing it to keep a “prudential” policy stance, after the bank aggressively cut interest rates last year.

The bank will set policy to sustain the decline in Turkish inflation, even though the year-over-year rate will remain “horizontal” for some time, Governor Murat Uysal said at a news conference to publish quarterly forecasts.

The bank’s year end forecast was unchanged from its October report. It predicted 5.4% inflation by the end of 2021, which would return the rate to the range of a formal 5% target.

Inflation stood at 11.8% in December after a dramatic drop throughout 2019 thanks mostly to “base effects” from a run-up during a 2018 currency crisis.

In turn, the bank has slashed its policy rate by 1,275 basis points since July to 11.25%. A 75-point cut in January brought real rates into negative territory for local savers.

Uysal’s comments appeared to leave the door open to more modest easing steps in coming months. The bank sees inflation falling more than most economists, who see it hitting 9.6% by year end based on a Reuters poll.

“Inflation will gradually converge to the year-end forecast following the horizontal position at current levels,” Uysal said, repeating the policy stance is consistent with targeted disinflation.

“The prudential stance in monetary policy needs to be maintained (and) we will shape our monetary policy to ensure a continued fall in inflation,” he added.