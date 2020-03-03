UPDATE 1-Turkish inflation up less than expected to 12.4%

(Adds breakdown of inflation data, background)

ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s consumer price inflation rose less than expected to 12.37% year-on-year in February, official data showed on Tuesday, climbing for the fourth straight month after a dramatic drop last year that opened the door to aggressive rate cuts.

If inflation continues to climb and the Turkish lira continues to slide in the face of the conflict in Syria and the global coronavirus spread, further monetary easing could be halted, analysts say.

A Reuters poll forecast annual inflation would rise to 12.70% in February. In January, it was 12.15%.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.35% in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. That was also lower than a poll forecast of a 0.65% rise.

A currency crisis in 2018 sent Turkish inflation surging to a 15-year high above 25%. But it has since declined and briefly touched single digits last year, allowing the central bank to cut interest rates to 10.75% from 24% in July.

The lira firmed slightly after the release of the data, standing at 6.1915 against the dollar at 0715 GMT.

The currency has declined some 4% this year and continued weakness could keep inflation elevated despite the central bank’s 5% target.

The rise in February inflation was driven by food and non-alcoholic drink prices which surged 2.33% month-on-month, while prices in the health sector were up 2.03%, the data showed.

Clothing and shoe prices declined 4.83% in February, while alcoholic drink and tobacco prices declined 1.34%.

The central bank, which has delivered more easing than analysts expected on the heels of a recession, has remained optimistic that inflation will drop towards 8.2% by year end, lower than the median of 10% in the latest Reuters poll.

A separate poll last month found economists expected the central bank to trim rates to 10% by the end of the year.

President Tayyip Erdogan has continued to press for single-digit rates to support Turkey’s recovering economy, after the currency crisis in 2018 led to three quarters of annual contractions up to mid-2019.

The data also showed producer price index rose 0.48% month-on-month in February for an annual rise of 9.26%. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)