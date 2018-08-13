FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 13, 2018 / 7:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey launches probe into suspected actions targeting economic security -CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Istanbul prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into individuals suspected of involved in actions that threaten Turkey’s economic security, private broadcaster CNN Turk said on Monday.

Turkey was targeted by an economic attack, the prosecutor’s office said and pledged to take legal action against all written and visual news as well as social media accounts which it deemed to serve towards the purpose of this attack.

Reporting by Daren Butler Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.