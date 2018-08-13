Turkey to speed up investments in the face of attacks -Erdogan

ISTANBUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Turkey will speed up investment plans to meet its 2023 targets in the face of economic attacks, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, referring to plans for major construction projects and the country’s ambition to become one of the world’s top 10 economies.

Speaking to Turkish ambassadors at the presidential palace, Erdogan also said that Turkey was increasingly pursuing new alliances and that it has advanced its relations with Russia. He added that an alignment of China’s economic vision with that of Turkey was providing fresh cooperation opportunities.