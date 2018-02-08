Turkey's 2017 FDI likely below 2016 level of $12.3 bln -investment official

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment into Turkey in 2017 was likely below the previous year’s level of $12.3 billion, the head of Turkey’s investment support and promotion agency said, adding that investments from the Middle East and Asia were increasing.

While full-year foreign direct investment (FDI) data for 2017 is still not yet available, as of November, the number stood at close to $10 billion, Arda Ermut, president of the Investment Support and Promotion Agency of Turkey said in an interview in London.

“Considering the fact that (2016) we had $12.3 bln, (2017) it will be a little less. But still the last year’s numbers haven’t come so we are not sure,” he said. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)