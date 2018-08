ISTANBUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Turkey is under speculative attack, Turkey’s Isbank chief executive Adnan Bali said on Monday as lira currency lost more than 40 percent of its value so far this year amid diplomatic disputes.

Speaking in an interview to broadcaster BloombergHT, Bali said there is no reduction of deposits during the last week and net foreign exchange transactions were neutral. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)