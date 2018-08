ISTANBUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy is strong and nobody should pay attention to speculative news and moves, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

Making the comments on Twitter, Kalin also said the treasury ministry, the central bank, the banking watchdog, the capital markets board and other institutions were taking the steps necessary for financial stability. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)