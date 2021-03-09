Turkey extends lay-off ban by two months

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has extended a ban on lay-offs for two months from March 17, a presidential decision published on the country’s Official Gazette showed on Tuesday.

The ban was introduced last year to limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on employment and the economy in general. President Tayyip Erdogan has the authority to extend it by at most three months each time until mid-2021.

Turkey’s unemployment ticked up to 12.9% in the November period and participation slipped as a second wave of coronavirus-related curbs started to hit businesses.