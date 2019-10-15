UPDATE 1-Trump's light sanctions a relief for bruised Turkish lira

(Adds analyst comments, details on state banks, rate cut)

By Behiye Selin Taner

ISTANBUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira firmed a bit on Tuesday after Washington imposed lighter than expected sanctions over Ankara’s military incursion into Syria, providing some relief even while traders fretted that heavier repercussions could follow.

More than a week after he paved the way for the incursion by pulling U.S. troops out of northeast Syria, U.S. President Donald Trump slapped Turkey with the sanctions and demanded the NATO ally halt its attacks.

Turkish stocks and bonds rallied after a week under pressure as investors noted the sanctions did not extend to banking and financial markets, even while they targeted some government ministries and officials.

The euphoria was limited however as German carmaker Volkswagen said it was postponing a final decision on whether to build a plant in Turkey, citing concern at “current developments” after international condemnation of Turkey’s incursion.

In early trade, the lira rallied as much as 0.7% before handing back most of those gains. It stood at 5.9150 at 0944 GMT, up only 0.2% from a close of 5.9270 on Monday when it tumbled on the prospect of a harsher U.S. punishment.

“The sanctions are not related to banking, so the markets will have a positive perception and we can see some movement in the opposite direction from yesterday,” said Cem Tozge, asset management director at Ata Invest.

Still, the increasingly tense U.S.-Turkish ties would continue to cloud sentiment, he said. “The pressure will ease a bit but the military operation continues, and as long as the international negative news flow continues we cannot expect the lira to appreciate swiftly.”

Turkey’s main stock exchange BIST100 was up 1.3% on Tuesday while sovereign dollar bonds, especially longer-dated assets, rallied, Tradeweb data showed.

Trump also announced plans to re-impose steel tariffs on Turkey and immediately halt negotiations on a $100 billion trade deal. “I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path,” he said.

Turkey’s attacks on Kurdish-led forces in Syria entered its seventh day on Tuesday and has rapidly reshaped the battlefield of the world’s deadliest ongoing war.

The lira, which tumbled nearly 30% in last year’s currency crisis, has fallen nearly 5% so far this month.

But traders told Reuters it could be worse: state banks have been intervening to cushion the currency’s fall by selling billions of dollars since early last week. One trader said they spent some $2 billion on Monday alone, even as the lira slid to its weakest level since May.

The first economic casualty of the military move appears to be the central bank’s planned interest rate cut later this month.

On Monday, three money market traders said swaps prices no longer predicted a cut, down sharply from expectations for easing of 100-200 points before the offensive began.

Tozge said a stronger lira rally could revive such expectations, “but the size of the expected cut will be less than before.”

Koon Chow, emerging markets strategist at UBP, said the U.S. sanctions “did not touch state owned banks as some investors had worried” and will have “low or little implication for capital flows into or out of the country.”