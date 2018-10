ANKARA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The cost of the 1-year tranche of Turkish Eximbank’s 590 million euro loan was set at 6 month euribor + 285 basis points, the bank said on Wednesday.

In an earlier statement on Twitter, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said 540 million euro of the total was in the form of a syndicated loan and that it had a rollover ratio of 108.5 percent. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Dominic Evans)