Turkey bank group: plan for loan restructuring at small companies

ISTANBUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s banking banking association said on Friday the country’s BDDK financial watchdog had approved a restructuring framework agreement for companies with less than 25 million lira ($4.33 million) in debt.

The association said on Monday it would launch a restructuring programme for companies with more than 25 million lira debt to banks, as authorities continue to support companies hit by last year’s currency crisis. ($1 = 5.7737 liras) (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)