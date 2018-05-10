FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 12:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's Halkbank says lowers housing loans interest rate to 0.98 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Turkish state lender Halkbank lowered its interest rate for housing loans with a maximum maturity of 10 years and an amount of up to 500,000 lira to a monthly 0.98 percent, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The move comes after President Tayyip Erdogan and his economic team advised banks to ease real estate borrowing in a meeting on Wednesday. According to Halkbank’s website, the monthly rate stood at 1.16 percent.

Ziraat Bankasi also lowered the interest rate on similar housing loans to a monthly 0.98 percent. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
