New Turkish SME loan package goes into effect - finance minister

ISTANBUL, March 1 (Reuters) - A second Turkish loan package targeting a credit volume of 25 billion lira ($4.68 billion) for small- and medium-sized businesses is going into effect on Friday, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said.

Seventeen banks are participating in the package, he said.

The Turkish Banking Association said the loans will have a maturity of 36 months and allow 6 months without principle repayments. They will have a monthly interest rate of 1.54 percent and an annual rate of 18.48 percent, it said. ($1 = 5.3466 liras) (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)