Turkey finance minister says non-performing loans no systemic risk to bank sector

ISTANBUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans pose no systemic risk to Turkey’s banking sector, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday.

Albayrak, who is President Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law, also said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV that banks’ interest rates may fall more sharply in coming months. Erdogan piled pressure on the central bank on Thursday to cut rates despite double-digit inflation and a tumbling lira. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Sarah Dadouch Editing by Peter Graff)