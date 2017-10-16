FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's credit fund has backed 219 bln lira of loans - finance minister
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 8:24 AM / 5 days ago

Turkey's credit fund has backed 219 bln lira of loans - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Credit Guarantee Fund has backed loans worth 219 billion lira ($60.18 billion) so far, Finance Minister Naci Agbal said on Monday.

The size of the Credit Guarantee Fund, a government stimulus that guarantees loans to small and medium-sized enterprises that could not otherwise get credit, was increased by more than ten-fold to 250 billion lira in March.

Speaking at a news conference, Agbal also said that Turkey will allocate some additional 18 billion lira for defence modernisation. ($1 = 3.6391 liras) (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.