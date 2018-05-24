FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 24, 2018 / 11:54 AM / in an hour

Turkey's Simsek, central bank governor to meet investors in London -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank governor Murat Cetinkaya will travel to London next week to meet with investors, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The two-day trip will take place on May 28-29, the source said.

The lira has been hammered on concerns about the central bank’s ability to tame double-digit inflation, particularly after President Tayyip Erdogan said during a trip to London that he expected to assert more policy control after June 24 elections. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.