Turkey's Simsek, central bank governor to meet investors in London -source

ANKARA, May 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank governor Murat Cetinkaya will travel to London next week to meet with investors, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The two-day trip will take place on May 28-29, the source said.

The lira has been hammered on concerns about the central bank’s ability to tame double-digit inflation, particularly after President Tayyip Erdogan said during a trip to London that he expected to assert more policy control after June 24 elections. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)