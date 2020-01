ANKARA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The volume of Turkish mergers and acquisistions hit its lowest level in 15 years at $2.9 billion in 2019, KPMG said, but added that it expected a gradual increase in the volume of the transactions in 2020.

KPMG said the infrastructure and construction sectors, along with the industrial production, automotive and retail sectors were the leading M&A transactions in 2019 in terms of volume. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Birsen Altayli; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)