Turkey's economic management team met to discuss economy, central bank -officials

ANKARA, May 23 (Reuters) - The Turkish government’s economic management team met at the start of this week to discuss potential measures, including possible steps by the central bank, economy officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The meeting came as the lira currency has been gripped by a sell-off, on rising concerns about President Tayyip Erdogan’s drive for greater control over monetary policy.

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek and the governor of the central bank, Murat Cetinkaya, also attended the meeting on Monday, the officials told Reuters. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)