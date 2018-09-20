FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 3:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Turkish finance minister says banks will face no financing problems this year

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday that public banks will have no syndication or financing problems until the end of the year, during a televised interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.

Turkey’s banks face a potential deluge of bad debt after the lira plunged 40 percent this year, driving up the cost for companies to service their foreign currency loans. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Alison Williams)

